[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Film Comeback Music Video Today

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is gearing up for its upcoming comeback.On May 10, multiple news outlets reported that BLACKPINK is scheduled to film a new music video later today.Recently, YG Entertainment's CEO/head producer Yang Hyun Suk revealed that the label's BLACKPINK is currently busy preparing for its comeback album.On his social media account, he wrote, "BLACKPINK's comeback is just around the corner. BLACKPINK will sweep (the K-pop scene) until the end of this year!".YG artists have been dominating the domestic music charts this year―January with iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO', March with BIGBANG's 'Flower Road', April with WINNER's 'EVERYDAY'.BLACKPINK is expected to make its much-anticipated comeback in late May or early June.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)