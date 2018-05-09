[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's 'SWITCH' Highlights His Charisma!

Actor Jang Keun Suk changed the filming site of his latest drama into the one of professional pictorials.On May 9, SBS' 'SWITCH' released various photos of actor Jang Keun Suk while he was filming the drama.From the unveiled photos, Jang Keun Suk's dandy, black suits and fedora accentuated his charisma.The photos that show his change with the fashionable outfits and accessories reportedly frames the scene in which the con artist Sa Do-chan is checking his electronic devices and newspapers.The scene exposes Sa Do-chan secretly on his way to somewhere. Jang Keun Suk's firm, deep gaze at something with serious facial expression further evokes curiosity from the audience.Sa Do-chan has faced his father's death after the remarkable encounter since they were apart from each other for twenty years.After the tragic event, Sa Do-chan's change with black outfits definitely gains attention.Although Jang Keun Suk was very bright at the filming site, the drama's staffs noted, "He soon changed into Sa Do-chan as soon as the camera was on."They continued, "Jang Keun Suk is just Sa Do-chan. With his distinctive gaze and facial expressions, Jang Keun Suk flexibly changes from a character to the other."They wrapped up the comment, saying, "Please pay attention to how the death of Sa Do-chan's father influenced Sa Do-chan."The drama airs its upcoming episode tonight.(Credit= SBS SWITCH/SBS funE)(SBS Star)