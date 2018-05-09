SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's 'SWITCH' Highlights His Charisma!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's 'SWITCH' Highlights His Charisma!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.09 17:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suks SWITCH Highlights His Charisma!
Actor Jang Keun Suk changed the filming site of his latest drama into the one of professional pictorials.

On May 9, SBS' 'SWITCH' released various photos of actor Jang Keun Suk while he was filming the drama.

From the unveiled photos, Jang Keun Suk's dandy, black suits and fedora accentuated his charisma.SWITCHThe photos that show his change with the fashionable outfits and accessories reportedly frames the scene in which the con artist Sa Do-chan is checking his electronic devices and newspapers.

The scene exposes Sa Do-chan secretly on his way to somewhere. Jang Keun Suk's firm, deep gaze at something with serious facial expression further evokes curiosity from the audience.SWITCHSa Do-chan has faced his father's death after the remarkable encounter since they were apart from each other for twenty years.SWITCHAfter the tragic event, Sa Do-chan's change with black outfits definitely gains attention.

Although Jang Keun Suk was very bright at the filming site, the drama's staffs noted, "He soon changed into Sa Do-chan as soon as the camera was on."SWITCHThey continued, "Jang Keun Suk is just Sa Do-chan. With his distinctive gaze and facial expressions, Jang Keun Suk flexibly changes from a character to the other."

They wrapped up the comment, saying, "Please pay attention to how the death of Sa Do-chan's father influenced Sa Do-chan."

The drama airs its upcoming episode tonight.

(Credit= SBS SWITCH/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호