SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' Complete List of Winners
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' Complete List of Winners

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 16:55 수정 2018.05.04 19:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
TV

Grand Prize: 'Stranger' (2017)

Best Drama: 'Mother' (2018)

Best Variety Show: 'Hyori's Homestay' (2017)

Best Educational Program: 'Dance Sports Girls' (2017)

Best Director: Kim Yoon-chul - 'The Lady in Dignity' (2017)

Best Screenplay: Lee Soo-yeon - 'Stranger' (2017)

Best Art Director: Choi Seong-woo - 'Pilgrim' (2017)

Best Actor: Jo Seungwoo - 'Stranger' (2017)

Best Actress: Kim Nam Joo - 'Misty' (2018)

Best Supporting Actor: Park Hosan - 'Prison Playbook' (2017)

Best Supporting Actress: Ye Jiwon - 'Should We Kiss First?' (2018)

Best New Actor: Yang Sejong - 'Temperature of Love' (2017)

Best New Actress: Heo Yool - 'Mother' (2018)

Best Variety Performer, Male: Seo Janghoon - 'Knowing Brothers', 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny'

Best Variety Performer, Female: Song Eun I - 'Omniscient Meddling Time' 'Pan-beol-ryeo'


FILM

Grand Prize: '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)

Best Film: 'The Fortress' (2017)

Best Director: Kim Yong-hwa - 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds' (2017)

Best New Director: Kang Yoon-sung - 'THE OUTLAWS' (2017)

Best Actor: Kim Yun Seok - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)

Best Actress: Na Moon-hee - 'I Can Speak' (2017)

Best Supporting Actor: Park Hee-soon - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sookyung - 'Heart Blackened' (2017)

Best New Actor: Koo Kyo-hwan - 'Jane' (2016)

Best New Actress: Choi Heeseo - 'Anarchist from Colony' (2016)

Best Screenplay: Kim Kyung-chan - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)

Best Visual Effects Director: Jin Jong-hyun - 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds' (2017)


SPECIAL AWARDS

Popularity Award, Female: Suzy - 'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

Popularity Award, Male: Jung Hae In - 'Prison Playbook' (2017)

Bazaar Icon Award: Nana
The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (funE)(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호