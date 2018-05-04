[SBS Star] 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' Complete List of Winners

Grand Prize: 'Stranger' (2017)Best Drama: 'Mother' (2018)Best Variety Show: 'Hyori's Homestay' (2017)Best Educational Program: 'Dance Sports Girls' (2017)Best Director: Kim Yoon-chul - 'The Lady in Dignity' (2017)Best Screenplay: Lee Soo-yeon - 'Stranger' (2017)Best Art Director: Choi Seong-woo - 'Pilgrim' (2017)Best Actor: Jo Seungwoo - 'Stranger' (2017)Best Actress: Kim Nam Joo - 'Misty' (2018)Best Supporting Actor: Park Hosan - 'Prison Playbook' (2017)Best Supporting Actress: Ye Jiwon - 'Should We Kiss First?' (2018)Best New Actor: Yang Sejong - 'Temperature of Love' (2017)Best New Actress: Heo Yool - 'Mother' (2018)Best Variety Performer, Male: Seo Janghoon - 'Knowing Brothers', 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny'Best Variety Performer, Female: Song Eun I - 'Omniscient Meddling Time' 'Pan-beol-ryeo'Grand Prize: '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)Best Film: 'The Fortress' (2017)Best Director: Kim Yong-hwa - 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds' (2017)Best New Director: Kang Yoon-sung - 'THE OUTLAWS' (2017)Best Actor: Kim Yun Seok - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)Best Actress: Na Moon-hee - 'I Can Speak' (2017)Best Supporting Actor: Park Hee-soon - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sookyung - 'Heart Blackened' (2017)Best New Actor: Koo Kyo-hwan - 'Jane' (2016)Best New Actress: Choi Heeseo - 'Anarchist from Colony' (2016)Best Screenplay: Kim Kyung-chan - '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)Best Visual Effects Director: Jin Jong-hyun - 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds' (2017)Popularity Award, Female: Suzy - 'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)Popularity Award, Male: Jung Hae In - 'Prison Playbook' (2017)Bazaar Icon Award: Nana(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)