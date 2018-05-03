SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoona to Lead a New Disaster Film Together
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoona to Lead a New Disaster Film Together

작성 2018.05.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoona to Lead a New Disaster Film Together
Korean actor Cho Jung Seok and K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona are about to unite for a new disaster film 'Exit' (working title).

Recently, it was reported that Cho Jung Seok and Yoona have been cast as the leads for 'Exit'.Cho Jung Seok and YoonaThe story of 'Exit' revolves around a jobless guy 'Yong Nam' (Cho Jung Seok), and his college friend 'Eui Joo' (Yoona).

The two characters unexpectedly meet at the 70th birthday party of Yong Nam's mother.

Then, all of a sudden, they are put in an emergency situation as toxic gas floods the city.Cho Jung Seok and YoonaMany are hyped up about the film to check out how Cho Jung Seok and Yoona will portray the situation.

It is also making them excited since it is Yoona's first time playing the lead role in a movie.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer, and it is set to premiere in the summer of 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'yoona__lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
