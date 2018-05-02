[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Coffee Truck to Support Son Ye-jin!

Actor Lee Minho sent a coffee truck to the filming site of actress Son Ye-jin's latest drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.On May 1, the official social media account of the coffee truck's company released various photos that show the filming site of JTBC's drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.With the photos, the company noted that the coffee truck was sent by Lee Minho to support Son Ye-jin.The slogan on the coffee truck said, "I will get coffee for our pretty Ye-jin noona who buys me food."Son Ye-jin is brightly smiling in front of the truck, and the photos suggest the friendly relationship of the two emerged from MBC's drama 'Personal Taste' (2010).Meanwhile, Lee Minho has completed the basic military training on April 12. He serves rest of his duty at Gangnam-gu Office until 2019.(Credit= 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook, 'korea_qcoffee' 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)