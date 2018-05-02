SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Coffee Truck to Support Son Ye-jin!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Coffee Truck to Support Son Ye-jin!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.02 16:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Coffee Truck to Support Son Ye-jin!
Actor Lee Minho sent a coffee truck to the filming site of actress Son Ye-jin's latest drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.Lee Minho, Son Ye-jinOn May 1, the official social media account of the coffee truck's company released various photos that show the filming site of JTBC's drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.

With the photos, the company noted that the coffee truck was sent by Lee Minho to support Son Ye-jin.Lee Minho, Son Ye-jinThe slogan on the coffee truck said, "I will get coffee for our pretty Ye-jin noona who buys me food."

Son Ye-jin is brightly smiling in front of the truck, and the photos suggest the friendly relationship of the two emerged from MBC's drama 'Personal Taste' (2010).Lee Minho, Son Ye-jinLee Minho, Son Ye-jinMeanwhile, Lee Minho has completed the basic military training on April 12. He serves rest of his duty at Gangnam-gu Office until 2019.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Minho Completes the Basic Military Training

(Credit= 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook, 'korea_qcoffee' 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호