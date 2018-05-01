SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In's Payment Triples after 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'?
Actor Jung Hae In is indeed the hottest celebrity these days.

He made his debut with the drama 'Bride of the Century' back in 2014, but started gaining public's attention through 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Prison Playbook' last year.
Jung Hae InNamed as post-Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum, Jung Hae In has become one of the most trending actor with recent drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.
Jung Hae In, Son Ye-jin'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food', starring Jung Hae In and actress Son Ye-jin, has made an outstanding viewership ratings by reaching 6.2% at its best.

As the romance drama is making the female viewers' heart flutter with its realistic plots and story line, it is bringing drastic impact on Jung Hae In's payment as well.
Jung Hae In, Son Ye-jinAccording to The Munwha Ilbo's report on April 30, Jung Hae In used to make around 100 million won (approximately 93,400 dollars) in commercials per year.

However, the pay reportedly has increased at least 3 to 4 times after his appearance at 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.

Currently, Jung Hae In has 3 endorsement deals, but industry representatives prospect the amount to increase over 10 after the drama's finale.

(Credit= JTBC, 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
