[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Nominated for Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Award!

K-pop boy group BTS has been nominated in the category of the Top Social Artist for the Billboard music Awards.On April 17 EST, a live stream show of Billboard's '2018 Billboard Music Awards Live Nominations Announcement' unveiled the candidates for the Top Social Artist, and BTS was one of the nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.The hosts of the live stream show introduced BTS by saying, "Let's talk about the three famous letters. B! T! S!".They continued, "What I love about these guys is, they are just so thoughtful with their music. They have great dance moves, great chemistry as a group, but they have so much to say, and they really use their platform to say it in a compelling way."The hosts' endless praising comments about the group further fires the possibility that BTS wins another award from the ceremony.BTS has won the Top Social Artist award at the ceremony of Billboard Music Awards last year.The group's nomination for the award twice in a row absolutely tells its incessant worldwide popularity.The public responded to the news, "BTS is the artist that escalates the status of Korea.", "I'm so proud of BTS.", "BTS deserves to win the award!", and many more.(Credit= 'BBMAs' Twitter, 'Billboard' YouTube, Official Website)(SBS Star)