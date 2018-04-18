SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Nominated for Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Award!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Nominated for Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Award!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.18 11:09 수정 2018.04.18 11:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Nominated for Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Award!
K-pop boy group BTS has been nominated in the category of the Top Social Artist for the Billboard music Awards.

On April 17 EST, a live stream show of Billboard's '2018 Billboard Music Awards Live Nominations Announcement' unveiled the candidates for the Top Social Artist, and BTS was one of the nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.BTSThe hosts of the live stream show introduced BTS by saying, "Let's talk about the three famous letters. B! T! S!".BTSThey continued, "What I love about these guys is, they are just so thoughtful with their music. They have great dance moves, great chemistry as a group, but they have so much to say, and they really use their platform to say it in a compelling way."BTSThe hosts' endless praising comments about the group further fires the possibility that BTS wins another award from the ceremony.

BTS has won the Top Social Artist award at the ceremony of Billboard Music Awards last year.BTSThe group's nomination for the award twice in a row absolutely tells its incessant worldwide popularity.BTSThe public responded to the news, "BTS is the artist that escalates the status of Korea.", "I'm so proud of BTS.", "BTS deserves to win the award!", and many more.
 

(Credit= 'BBMAs' Twitter, 'Billboard' YouTube, Official Website)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호