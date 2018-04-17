SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TVXQ! Says It Is Our Destiny to Fall in Love
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TVXQ! Says It Is Our Destiny to Fall in Love

K-pop boy group TVXQ! performed the title track 'The Chance of Love' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TVXQ! performed the title track 'The Chance of Love' from its 8th full album 'New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love' released on March 28.TVXQ!'The Chance of Love' is the song that highlights the group's mature charms with the base of jazzy beat and sound.TVXQ!The swaying melody of the song with snapping beats soon mesmerize people and get addicted to the song.TVXQ!The simple, dandy suits of the members also accentuate the group's multidimensional aspect.TVXQ!Enjoy watching TVXQ!'s outstanding performance with addictive dance moves below!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
