[SBS Star] Eugene & Ki Tae Young Are Expecting Their Second Child!

The celebrity couple actress Eugene and actor Ki Tae Young are expecting a second child to the family.On April 17, Eugene's management agency C9 Entertainment officially announced Eugene's second pregnancy.The agency said, "Eugene is currently pregnant with her second child. She's in the fourth month of pregnancy, and the baby is due this fall."They added, "She will continue working, and still host SBS Plus' new beauty show 'Women Plus Season 2' (literal translation) that is scheduled to air on April 26."Eugene and Ki Tae Young got married in July 2011, and their daughter Lohee was born in April 2015.The family appeared on KBS2's reality-variety show 'The Return of Superman' in the end of 2015 for about two years, and received great love from the public.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'eugene810303' 'kitaeyoung' Instagram)(SBS Star)