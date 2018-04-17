SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' Members Unveil Their New Hairstyle!
[SBS Star] BTS' Members Unveil Their New Hairstyle!

작성 2018.04.17
[SBS Star] BTS Members Unveil Their New Hairstyle!
The members of K-pop boy band BTS changed their hair colors into black and responded to their fans' request.

From April 14, the official social media account of the group has released photos of BTS.BTSBTSThe released photos show all seven members of the group with a black hair that accentuated their charms as mature men.

The members' change in their hairstyle especially caught the eyes of the public because they usually prefer to have colorful hair.BTSThe fans of BTS have longed for the members of the group to have plain, black hairstyle that highlights another aspect of the group.

In response to the fans' request, the members of BTS finally changed their hairstyle and showed up for several events and promotions.BTSBTSWith the fans' incessant support, BTS expands its influence in music industries and other various markets as well.

Meanwhile, BTS officially announced its comeback on May 18 with the release of its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Announces May Comeback with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'

(Credit= 'BTS_jp_official' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
