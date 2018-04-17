[SBS Star] BTS Announces May Comeback with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'

K-pop behemoth BTS has confirmed its comeback date.On April 17, BTS posted an announcement on its official fan community, confirming that the group will make its comeback on May 18.BTS will be releasing the third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'.Prior to the announcement, BTS' leader RM posted a photo of himself on the group's social media account, with the caption that reads 'May is coming'―hinting the group's upcoming comeback.BTS has recently shared a video 'Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF 起 Wonder', featuring a solo track by its member JUNGKOOK.Pre-orders for the new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' will begin on April 18.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)