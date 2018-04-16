SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Cultwo' Jung Chan Woo Announces Hiatus Due to Panic Disorder
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Cultwo' Jung Chan Woo Announces Hiatus Due to Panic Disorder

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.16 15:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
Jung Chan WooFamous TV personality Jung Chan Woo will be taking a temporary break from all activities due to his health issues.
Jung Chan WooOn April 15, Jung Chan Woo's management agency Cultwo Entertainment announced that he has decided to halt all broadcast activities for reasons related to his health.

The agency stated, "Jung Chan Woo has suffered from diabetes and tinnitus for a long time, and he recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and panic disorder."
Jung Chan WooJung Chan Woo will be stepping down from all of his programs, including SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', SBS' 'Finding Genius' as well as KBS' 'Hello Counselor'.
Jung Chan WooDuring his hiatus, other Cultwo member Kim Tae Kyun will continue to host the programs.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호