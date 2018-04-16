SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-min Ruins Kim Jong-kook's House Due to Poor Cooking Skills
A funny scene between Korean singers Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kook is making many people laugh out loud.

On April 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy' showed Kim Jong-min preparing a meal at Kim Jong-kook's house.Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookAlthough Kim Jong-kook tried to stop him, Kim Jong-min insisted on cooking squid and hand-made noodles with squid ink.

While Kim Jong-min cleaned squid and made noodles in Kim Jong-kook's living room, he made a lot of mess.Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookHowever, Kim Jong-min's hand-made noodles were not making any progress, even though the living room kept getting messier as the time went by.

Watching the whole situation, Kim Jong-kook's anger started to build up.

Later, Kim Jong-min even got hit by Kim Jong-kook in the head.Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookAfter that, Kim Jong-min moved to the kitchen and continued preparing a meal, but his noodles did not come out well.Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kookIn the end, he gave up making noodles, and made hand-pulled dough instead.

Fortunately, Kim Jong-kook liked the taste of his hand-pulled dough, and they were able to enjoy the meal together.

Watch the funny moment of the two below!
 
  
 
(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)   
