[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-min Ruins Kim Jong-kook's House Due to Poor Cooking Skills

A funny scene between Korean singers Kim Jong-min and Kim Jong-kook is making many people laugh out loud.On April 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy' showed Kim Jong-min preparing a meal at Kim Jong-kook's house.Although Kim Jong-kook tried to stop him, Kim Jong-min insisted on cooking squid and hand-made noodles with squid ink.While Kim Jong-min cleaned squid and made noodles in Kim Jong-kook's living room, he made a lot of mess.However, Kim Jong-min's hand-made noodles were not making any progress, even though the living room kept getting messier as the time went by.Watching the whole situation, Kim Jong-kook's anger started to build up.Later, Kim Jong-min even got hit by Kim Jong-kook in the head.After that, Kim Jong-min moved to the kitchen and continued preparing a meal, but his noodles did not come out well.In the end, he gave up making noodles, and made hand-pulled dough instead.Fortunately, Kim Jong-kook liked the taste of his hand-pulled dough, and they were able to enjoy the meal together.Watch the funny moment of the two below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)