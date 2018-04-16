SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One to Release Songs with ZICO, Heize and More
[SBS Star] Wanna One to Release Songs with ZICO, Heize and More

K-pop boy group Wanna One is preparing for special collaboration unit songs.
Wanna OneOn April 16, Wanna One's management agency YMC Entertainment announced that the group's members will be divided into four different units, collaborating with other renowned K-pop artists.

The artists that the units are collaborating with are ZICO, Heize, Dynamic Duo and Nell.
ZICO, Heize, Nell, Dynamic DuoThe special collaboration tracks will be released in early June, and the whole process of collaboration will be revealed through Wanna One's reality show 'Wanna One Go' Season 3.
Wanna OneMoreover, the first performances will be unveiled at Wanna One's world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' in Seoul, which will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome from June 1 to 3.

Check out the teaser for 'Wanna One Go: X-CON' below.
 

(Credit= 'Mnet Official' YouTube, 'OfficialSpacebohemian' 'HeizeOfficial' 'BlockBOfficial' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
