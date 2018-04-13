SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN: The First K-pop Star to Feature on The NYT for a Birthday Celebration
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN: The First K-pop Star to Feature on The NYT for a Birthday Celebration

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.13 17:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN: The First K-pop Star to Feature on The NYT for a Birthday Celebration
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN has become the first K-pop idol star to have a full page advertisement on The New York Times.

The New York Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence and readership, and SEHUN's fans published a full page advertisement on the newspaper to celebrate the singer's 25th birthday on April 12. SEHUNThis is the first time for any K-pop idol star to have a birthday advertisement printed on The New York Times.

Thanks to his devoted fans, SEHUN became the first honorary K-pop idol star to have it done. SEHUNThis was a part of a grand-scale birthday project by SEHUN's Chinese fans, and it has been said that they worked over six months together to get the advertisement printed due to some strict restrictions.

According to The New York Times' media kit, a full page advertisement in the nationwide edition run for about 150,000 dollars.

As a part of the project, they also displayed SEHUN's birthday advertisement at 25 different places around the world, including Incheon Intertnational Airport, CGV cinema, Global Harbor in Shanghai, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and so on.SEHUNSEHUNSEHUNSince the beginning of this birthday project, the news had spread widely among K-pop fans all over the world, and they were astonished by the jaw-dropping scale of SEHUN's birthday project this year.

Meanwhile, SEHUN will appear on Netflix's original variety show series 'BUSTED', which is scheduled to air its first episode on May 4.

▶ [SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Netflix Variety Show Unveils Teaser Clip

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Ohsehunbar' 'Hello_4l2' 'oohcakee' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호