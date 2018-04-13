[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN: The First K-pop Star to Feature on The NYT for a Birthday Celebration

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN has become the first K-pop idol star to have a full page advertisement on The New York Times.The New York Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence and readership, and SEHUN's fans published a full page advertisement on the newspaper to celebrate the singer's 25th birthday on April 12.This is the first time for any K-pop idol star to have a birthday advertisement printed on The New York Times.Thanks to his devoted fans, SEHUN became the first honorary K-pop idol star to have it done.This was a part of a grand-scale birthday project by SEHUN's Chinese fans, and it has been said that they worked over six months together to get the advertisement printed due to some strict restrictions.According to The New York Times' media kit, a full page advertisement in the nationwide edition run for about 150,000 dollars.As a part of the project, they also displayed SEHUN's birthday advertisement at 25 different places around the world, including Incheon Intertnational Airport, CGV cinema, Global Harbor in Shanghai, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and so on.Since the beginning of this birthday project, the news had spread widely among K-pop fans all over the world, and they were astonished by the jaw-dropping scale of SEHUN's birthday project this year.Meanwhile, SEHUN will appear on Netflix's original variety show series 'BUSTED', which is scheduled to air its first episode on May 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Ohsehunbar' 'Hello_4l2' 'oohcakee' Twitter)(SBS Star)