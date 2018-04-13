SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Keep Loving Heo Young Saeng Even If the World Ends Tomorrow
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Keep Loving Heo Young Saeng Even If the World Ends Tomorrow

K-pop artist Heo Young Saeng has returned with a new song 'Destiny'.

On April 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Heo Young Saeng performed to his new song 'Destiny' from his single album 'Dream; Fly'.

Heo Young Saeng debuted in 2005 as a member of boy group SS501, and released his last album back in 2013.

This long-awaited comeback marks his return to the K-pop scene in about five years.Heo Young Saeng'Destiny' is a sentimental urban track featured by rapper MAD CLOWN, which is wrapped with touching lyrics.

In the lyrics, Heo Young Saeng says to his lover, "Even if the world ends tomorrow, even if all the emotions of love suddenly disappear, I will look for you. I will hold your hand until the last moment. I promise you."

On this day, Heo Young Saeng displayed his unique voice and skillful dance moves.

Watch Heo Young Saeng's emotional performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
