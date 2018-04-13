[SBS Star] Suzy to Hold Her First-ever Fan Meeting Around Asia

Korean singer/actress Suzy will be holding her first-ever Asia fan meeting tour since debut.On April 12, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that Suzy will be visiting four different cities in Asia for her fan meeting '2018 Suzy Asia Fan Meeting Tour [WITH]'.The first fan meeting will be held on May 12 in Taipei, then she will stop by Hong Kong on May 26, and Bangkok on June 24.Then, she will be wrapping up her fan meeting tour on July 7 in Seoul.Although Suzy has held many fan meetings in the past, this will be the first time for her to go on a fan meeting tour around Asian cities.At '2018 Suzy Asia Fan Meeting Tour [WITH]', Suzy is planning to perform songs from her solo mini album from last year 'Yes? No?' as well as this year's 'Faces of Love'.Not only that, but she is also planning to sing some songs in the native language of the country.Upon hearing the news, many of Suzy's fans around Asia have expressed their excitement.Meanwhile, Suzy has confirmed to be in a relationship with actor Lee Dong Wook on March 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JYPESuzy' Facebook)(SBS Star)