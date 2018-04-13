SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy to Hold Her First-ever Fan Meeting Around Asia
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy to Hold Her First-ever Fan Meeting Around Asia

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.13 14:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy to Hold Her First-ever Fan Meeting Around Asia
Korean singer/actress Suzy will be holding her first-ever Asia fan meeting tour since debut.

On April 12, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that Suzy will be visiting four different cities in Asia for her fan meeting '2018 Suzy Asia Fan Meeting Tour [WITH]'.SuzyThe first fan meeting will be held on May 12 in Taipei, then she will stop by Hong Kong on May 26, and Bangkok on June 24.

Then, she will be wrapping up her fan meeting tour on July 7 in Seoul.SuzyAlthough Suzy has held many fan meetings in the past, this will be the first time for her to go on a fan meeting tour around Asian cities.

At '2018 Suzy Asia Fan Meeting Tour [WITH]', Suzy is planning to perform songs from her solo mini album from last year 'Yes? No?' as well as this year's 'Faces of Love'.

Not only that, but she is also planning to sing some songs in the native language of the country.SuzyUpon hearing the news, many of Suzy's fans around Asia have expressed their excitement.

Meanwhile, Suzy has confirmed to be in a relationship with actor Lee Dong Wook on March 9.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook and Suzy Fall in Love!

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JYPESuzy' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호