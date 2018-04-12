[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Netflix Variety Show Unveils Teaser Clip

Korea's top-notch TV entertainer Yu Jae Seok's upcoming Netflix original variety show has finally dropped its first teaser.On April 11, Netflix Korea shared the official teaser clip for its upcoming variety show series 'BUSTED' on its social media platforms.The star-studded cast of 'BUSTED' includes Yu Jae Seok, EXO's SEHUN, gugudan's SEJEONG, actress Park Min Young, actor Lee Kwang Soo, Ahn Jae Wook and singer Kim Jong-min.'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show where the cast will form a detective team, and the team will try to solve different mysteries.In the first teaser, you can take a glimpse of the cast's first meeting as well as their remarkable performance as detectives on the crime scene.'BUSTED" premieres its first and second episode on May 4.(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)