[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Enjoys His Time with Thai Fans

Korean singer Lee Seung Gi spent a memorable time with his fans in Bangkok, Thailand.On April 8, Lee Seung Gi kicked off his Asia fan tour in Bangkok, the first city to stop by.Lee Seung Gi had his first fan meeting in Thailand back in 2013, so this fan meeting makes it his second time to hold a fan meeting in Thailand.At this fan meeting, Lee Seung Gi met with 1,500 fans, and shared a valuable moment together.On this day, Lee Seung Gi prepared different events for his fans, including giving them a strawberry cream cake that he has made himself.A day after the fan meeting, Lee Seung Gi thanked his fans on his social media account.Along with the picture of himself that looks like it was taken in the waiting room, he wrote, "Thank you for last night. It was so fun! I'll see you guys in Taiwan soon!".As Lee Seung Gi was in Thailand, he also posted a few pictures of himself at a restaurant having lots of different kinds of Thai foods on his social media account.Soon, Lee Seung Gi will be heading to Taipei, Taiwan for his Asia fan tour on April 22.After that, he will be holding another fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan on May 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, aT/Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)