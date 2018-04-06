[SBS Star] Park Min Young to Star in a Romance Drama with Park Seo Jun

Korean actress Park Min Young has been confirmed to take the lead role in a new tvN's romance drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' (literal translation) alongside actor Park Seo Jun.On April 6, it was reported that Park Min Young will play the female lead as 'Kim Mi So' in 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?'.'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name that has over 4.5 million paid subscribers.The drama will illustrate a story between the vice-president of a large firm 'Lee Young Jun' and his secretary 'Kim Mi So'.Previously on February 28, tvN announced that Park Seo Jun will be playing the role of 'Lee Young Jun'.'Kim Mi So' is not only beautiful, but she also is a highly skillful secretary who worked with 'Lee Young Jun' for nine years.In the drama, 'Kim Mi So' has never dated anyone in the past.The romance full of twists and turns between 'Lee Young Jun' and 'Kim Mi So' is definitely something to look forward to.'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is scheduled to air its first episode in June.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'contenty' Naver Post, 'rachel_mypark' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'page.kakao' Official Website)(SBS Star)