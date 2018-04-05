SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'BOOMERANG' Brings Back the Success of Wanna One!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'BOOMERANG' Brings Back the Success of Wanna One!

작성 2018.04.05 17:44
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BOOMERANG Brings Back the Success of Wanna One!
K-pop boy band group Wanna One topped the music chart of SBS MTV 'The Show' with the title track 'BOOMERANG'.

On April 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Wanna One had a comeback special with the title track 'BOOMERANG', the side track 'I.P.U.' and 'I'LL REMEMBER' from its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' released on March 19.

The title track 'BOOMERANG' is the song based on a lively electro and hip-hop.Wanna OneThe powerful, aggressive, and frenetic beat of the song gives a completely different image of the group since Wanna One used to release the songs with melodic EDM along soft, catchy, and trendy beat.Wanna OneWanna One also performed the side track 'I.P.U.' and 'I'LL REMEMBER' that contrast to 'BOOMERANG' with aggresive, powerful image of men.Wanna OneWanna OneThe members in vivid, bright outfits for both stage garner attention from the public.Wanna OneWanna OneUnlike the lyrics of 'BOOMERANG' that actively ask for love, the songs 'I.P.U' and 'I'LL REMEMBER' give a softer way of love with dedications.

Enjoy watching the comeback stage of Wanna One below!
 



(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
