[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon to Release a Soothing Love Song for His Fans
[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon to Release a Soothing Love Song for His Fans

작성 2018.04.05
Korean actor Yoon Si Yoon is releasing his first digital single 'You Are Just Like the Spring' (literal translation) on April 6.

On April 5, his management agency MOA Entertainment said, "Yoon Si Yoon, who has taken part in singing the soundtracks of various dramas in the past, has prepared a song as a special gift for his fans."Yoon Si Yoon'You Are Just Like the Spring' was written by Yoon Si Yoon himself, and he will sing about the memories built between him and his lover.

The song will highlight Yoon Si Yoon's soft singing voice along with acoustic guitar sound.Yoon Si YoonA representative from MOA Entertainment also noted, "When you listen to this song, it will remind you of the date you had with your first love on a warm spring day."

'You Are Just Like the Spring' is scheduled to be released at 12PM on April 6. 

Meanwhile, Yoon Si Yoon stars in TV CHOSUN's drama 'Grand Prince' as the prince 'Lee Hwi'.Yoon Si Yoon(Lee Narin, Credit= MOA Entertainment, 'moa_ent' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
