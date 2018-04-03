[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Set Up His Own Agency Partnering with YNK Entertainment

Following his recent departure from YG Entertainment, actor Lee Jong Suk is having his own management agency partnering with YNK Entertainment.On April 3, YNK Entertainment released an official statement to announce that they signed a partnership/management contract with Lee Jong Suk.The agency stated, "Our agency will be working with Lee Jong Suk's newly established management 'A-man' to take responsibility of Lee Jong Suk's domestic and overseas activities."The CEO of YNK Entertainment commented, "Lee Jong Suk is already at his best place as an actor, but he still has infinite potential on acting. As he is an actor who has made continuous steps forward, we will draw a new vision with him."Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is expected to make his small screen comeback by SBS' two-part drama 'Hymn of Death' with actress Shin Hye Sun.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)