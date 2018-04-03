SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN's Unstoppable Crying from Guilt
JIMIN from K-pop boy band BTS burst into tears after his performance in Chile.

On March 28 episode of the group's original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' from its official online channel, the members of BTS on their way to Chile for the concert was in frame.

With incessant cheers and support from the fans in Chile, BTS successfully held the concert.BTS JIMINHowever, JIMIN crying after the concert was captured by the camera.

He covered his head with hands and looked down at the floor for a while that implied his emotional struggles and pain.BTS JIMINBTS JIMINAlthough his staffs tried to sole him, JIMIN spit out the words, "I couldn't properly hold the mic, and my voice was out of tune. It's all messed up."BTS JIMINBTS JIMINFrom the interview, JIMIN confessed, "I always get anxious whenever we have live performances."

He continued, "It might be nothing, but I am very guilty of my fans' love whenever my voice is out of tune."BTS JIMINSince JIMIN notably often expresses love towards his fans, he seemed to easily get confused when he could not perfectly perform on the stage.

JIMIN has reportedly mentioned, "I get energies when I can just stay pure and innocent with my fans' love. I want to reach their expectations.", and his strict attitude for the job suggests the reason why he is the member of the worldwide group.

Meanwhile, the documentary 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' is aired on the official YouTube channel of the group 'BANGTANTV' every week.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
