[SBS Star] Has Kim So Hyun Dated Anyone in the Past?

Korean actress Kim So Hyun honestly talked about her past dating experience.Recently, Kim So Hyun sat down for an interview with one media outlet after the end of her recent drama KBS' 'Radio Romance', which aired the last episode on March 20.In the drama, she built a romantic relationship with K-pop boy group HIGHLIGHT's leader Yoon Du Jun, and the couple was loved by many viewers.While on the topic of the sweet romance between the two in the drama, Kim So Hyun was asked whether she has ever dated anybody.Kim So Hyun answered, "I have never dated anyone before. The kiss I had with Yoon Du Jun in the drama is actually my first kiss. I'm personally a little sad about that."She added, "That's why it was difficult for me to express some emotions, since there is a limit to what I can express. I believe I will be able to show a lot more emotions when I act once I start dating someone."Then, the actress spoke about her ideal type.She said, "I don't think I can vividly draw that person in my head just yet. But I do think that it would be nice to date someone who emits positive vibes like Lee Kang in 'Radio Romance'. I was able to get good energy when I was with that character, and I also felt comfortable around him. So, I would like my boyfriend to have positive energy."Earlier on March 21, Kim So Hyun sent out a message after the end of 'Radio Romance'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)