[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Turns Into a Charismatic Lawyer
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Turns Into a Charismatic Lawyer

작성 2018.04.02
Korean actor Lee Joon Gi's first publicity stills from his upcoming drama were unveiled.

On April 2, tvN's new drama 'A Lawless Lawyer' (literal translation) released several photos of Lee Joon Gi during the shooting of the drama.

Lee Joon Gi looks unapproachable in the three pictures while he displays a friendly smile on the other one.Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiIn the drama, Lee Joon Gi plays the leading role of 'Bong Sang-pil', a former gang member who became a lawyer and fights against those with absolute power.

These pictures show that Lee Joon Gi has successfully turned himself into the charismatic lawyer 'Bong Sang-pil'.

For this role, Lee Joon Gi is said to have learned ju-jitsu in order to do his own stunts in the drama.Lee Joon GiAfter the first filiming, Lee Joon Gi said, "It feels really special to be working with the director Kim Jin-min again after working with him for 'Time Between Dog and Wolf' in 2007."

He continued, "I have prepared so much for 'A Lawless Lawyer'. I will show you a different side of Lee Joon Gi through this drama."Lee Joon GiThe director Kim Jin-min also noted, "Lee Joon Gi's character 'Bong Sang-pil' is not an easy character to act, as he has to carry out many action scenes as well as express lots of different emotions."

He added, "However, Lee Joon Gi's acting of the character is unbelievably great, and much more detailed than I had expected. His acting skills amaze me every time."

'A Lawless Lawyer' is scheduled to air its first episode on May 12 after 'Live'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN A Lawless Lawyer, 'actor_jg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
