[SBS Star] ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo Confirms to Star New Web Series!
[SBS Star] ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo Confirms to Star New Web Series!

작성 2018.03.30
[SBS Star] ASTROs Cha Eun-woo Confirms to Star New Web Series!
Cha Eun-woo from K-pop boy band ASTRO confirmed to be in the upcoming web series 'Top Management'.

On March 30, it is officially announced that Cha Eun-woo confirmed to be the male protagonist of 'Top management'.Cha Eun-woo'Top Management' is based on the web series novel in which celebrities from the same agency are involved in various events and get to build special relationships.

Debuted in 2016, Cha Eun-woo and his group ASTRO have actively been in various fields.Cha Eun-wooWith his astonishing appearance and witty humors, Cha Eun-woo has mesmerized the public.

From his various experiences in acting with the drama 'My Romantic Some Recipe' (2016), 'Revenge Note' (2017), and 'Hit the Top' (2017), Cha Eun-woo garners attention from the public with this upcoming project.Cha Eun-woo(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
