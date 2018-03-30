SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Coolest Taxpayer So Jisub
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Coolest Taxpayer So Jisub

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.30 14:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Coolest Taxpayer So Jisub
Actor So Jisub was rewarded as the 'Beautiful Taxpayer' from the National Tax Service of Korea.

On March 30, it is reported that So Jisub was rewarded as the 'Beautiful Taxpayer' that commemorates people who have been strongly devoted to developing society through donations and volunteer activities along earnest payments of taxes.

The award, which has been annually given to the elected ones since 2011 from the National Tax Service, chooses 24 people who have been very active in building a harmonious, peaceful society.

For the 2018 award, it was delivered to So Jisub who has been acknowledged by several social organizations with his active participation in various events of social issues besides disciplined payments of taxes.So JisubSo Jisub has consistently shown his interests in several social issues such as the single-parent families from working class and child abuses since his debut.

Besides just giving donations to the organizations, it is also noted that So Jisub has participated in mentoring the kids who have gone through child abuses and constant violence.

So Jisub commented through his agency, "I just did what I had to do as a citizen of South Korea, but I'm really glad to receive the award. I think the future of Korea is so bright because so many of you help people in need with your own ways."So JisubHe ended his comment by saying, "Once again, I want to express sincere gratitude and commemorate others who've been rewarded the title as well. Thank you so much.".

Meanwhile, So Jisub has garnered attention from the public with his new film 'Be With You' released on March 14.So Jisub(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBSfunE, 51K Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호