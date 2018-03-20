SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Feels Good with His Members' Enlistment!
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Feels Good with His Members' Enlistment!

작성 2018.03.20 11:06
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG unveiled his feelings toward his members' enlistment in recent days.

For the upcoming episode of the MBC variety show 'Radio Star', SEUNGRI and three members of K-pop boy band Wanna One―Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, and Park Woo Jin, joined the show.

Although SEUNGRI was part of the program just by himself, he broached the conversation by naughtily saying, "I am SEUNGRI who's finally in the center. I feel so good since my members are in the army!".SEUNGRISEUNGRI said that he loves people giving full attention to him, and the casts of the show burst into laughter from SEUNGRI's witty comments.SEUNGRISEUNGRI also mentioned that he gets 100 text messages in the morning, and his face full of happy and joyful facial expressions once again garners attention from the public.

On this day, SEUNGRI had a meeting with the members of Wanna One for ten minutes, and it is reported that he cheered up the members with full love and support.SEUNGRISEUNGRISince it has been more than 13 years after SEUNGRI debuted as a member of BIGBANG, he also exposed the changes and struggles he had as an artist and member of the group.

This episode full of interesting and amusing stories will be aired this Wednesday.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
