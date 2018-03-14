[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You under WJSN's Spell?



(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

K-pop girl group WJSN performed the newly released title track 'Dreams Come True' from its fourth mini album 'Dream your dream'.On March 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', WJSN exposed its enthralling, magical title track 'Dreams Come True' released on February 27.The bright lyrics and atmosphere of the song draw the happy endings of lovers and diminish fears people have in their hearts.The fascinating dance moves further add the positive energies on the stage.The school uniforms of wizards used as the primary costume of the song accentuated the fantastical element of the song.Are you worried? WJSN says, 'Dreams Come True'!(SBS Star)