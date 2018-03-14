[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye and So Jisub to Star in a New Variety Show

Actress Park Shin Hye and actor So Jisub are set to film a new variety show together!On March 13, it was reported that the two stars will star in producing director Na Young-suk's upcoming variety show 'Little House in the Woods' (literal title).So Jisub's management agency 51K stated, "So Jisub is confirmed to appear on 'Little House in the Woods' with actress Park Shin Hye. He chose to star in this project because the spontaneous, isolated format of the show felt new."Park Shin Hye's agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment also stated, "It is true that Park Shin Hye will be joining 'Little House in the Woods'. She is currently filming in Jeju Island."The new variety show aims to take celebrities off the grid, to the house in the middle of nowhere with no electricity.Park Shin Hye and So Jisub will have to find food and necessities on their own in the woods .'Little House in the Woods' is set to air sometime in April on tvN.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)