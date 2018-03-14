SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG & DAESUNG Entering Their Military Base!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG & DAESUNG Entering Their Military Base!

작성 2018.03.14
The moment of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's members TAEYANG and DAESUNG heading their military base was captured.

On March 13, SBS 'Han Bam' aired an episode showing TAEYANG and DAESUNG's last moment with fans before entering their military base to serve the national mandatory duty.

In the afternoon of March 12, TAEYANG entered the military training base as an active-duty training soldier.

Many fans were present in front of the training base to see TAEYANG.BIGBANGAs soon as TAEYANG got out of his car, he walked straight towards his fans and shook hands with them.

Even after shaking hands with the majority of the fans, TAEYANG did not stop to wave at them.BIGBANGRight before entering the military training base, TAEYANG raised his hand in salute, and bowed to his fans by completely kneeling down on the ground to show a deep respect.
 

Following TAEYANG's enlistment, DAESUNG enlisted in the military training base as an active-duty training soldier on March 13.

DAESUNG was seen happily smiling, not looking like a person who was about to enlist in the army in a few minutes.BIGBANGBIGBANGThe singer waved at his fans who came to see him, and also raised his hand in salute before heading to the military base.
 

TAEYANG and DAESUNG are both expected to be discharged from the military in December 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
