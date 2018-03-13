[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Discusses His Plan to Get Married

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook positively responded to a question regarding his marriage.On March 11 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen moving out from his family's house for the first time in his life.On the way to his new home in Seoul from Anyang, where he lived with his family, he revealed his interesting thoughts to his manager.The singer said, "I'm sick of singing at weddings. I want to listen to the songs, not sing."Then, Kim Jong-kook's manager asked, "Wouldn't it be easier for you to get a girlfriend now that you live alone?".He answered, "If I strongly feel like I want someone to be beside me, then I will get married as well."As soon as Kim Jong-kook's mother heard this at the studio, she smiled widely.She seemed happy to hear that her son has expressed positively about getting married.Watch Kim Jong-kook saying how tired he is of singing at his friends' weddings below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)