[SBS Star] Yoona & Park Bo Gum Meet Again After Working as Part-timers Together

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona and actor Park Bo Gum showed off their friendship even after the end of filming JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' where they both worked as part-timers.On March 12, Yoona posted a short video clip of her and Park Bo Gum on her social media account.In the video, Yoona and Park Bo Gum stand closely next to each other and brightly smile.On this day, they both attended a VIP film screening of a new romantic movie 'Be With You', starring actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin.It is assumed that they met up for a short while at the screening event, and took their time to film a video together.Yoona and Park Bo Gum have previously met at an award ceremony before they met as part-timers on 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', but they seemed to have gotten closer during the shooting of 'Hyori's Home Stay 2'.Upon seeing this video clip that Yoona has shared, fans were delighted to see the two gorgeous celebrities continuing their friendship.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, JTBC Hyori's Home Stay 2)(SBS Star)