SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG and His Brother Share a Hug Before Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG and His Brother Share a Hug Before Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.13 10:47 조회 재생수143
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG and His Brother Share a Hug Before Enlistment
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG gave a big hug to his brother before his military enlistment.

On March 12, which is TAEYANG's enlistment date, his older brother Dong Hyunbae shared photos of the siblings hugging each other.

In the photo, TAEYANG and his older brother hug each other tightly, and appear to look emotional.
TAEYANGIn the caption, Dong Hyunbae wrote, "Dear my beloved younger brother, I hope the best for you. I'll look after the household, so don't worry. Why am I tearing up though? Stay healthy and come back safely. I love you so much."TAEYANGThe pictures and the sweet and sincere message have touched many fans around the world, and made them wipe away their tears. 

In the afternoon of March 12, TAEYANG entered the military training base in Gangwon-do as an active-duty training soldier.

▶ [SBS Star] Time to Say Goodbye to TAEYANG!

He will be receiving five weeks of basic military training at the training base before being stationed to a particular military base.

TAEYANG is expected to discharge from the army in December 2019.
TAEYANGCurrently, a fellow member T.O.P serves his alternative military service as a public service worker, and the group's leader G-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27.

On March 13, DAESUNG, another member of BIGBANG also joins the army.

BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment recently stated that SEUNGRI, the last member to serve the mandatory duty, will be enlisting in the military after the promotion of his upcoming Chinese movie 'Love Only' and solo album, but his enlistment date has not been officially announced yet.

It is expected that BIGBANG's return as five members will take some time.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '___hyunbae____' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)  

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호