[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Join SBS Drama 'Hymn of Death'
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Join SBS Drama 'Hymn of Death'

작성 2018.03.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Join SBS Drama Hymn of Death
Actor Lee Jong Suk will make his comeback with a new SBS drama.
Lee Jong SukOn March 12, Lee Jong Suk's management agency YG Entertainment announced that Lee Jong Suk is confirmed to take the male lead role for a new drama 'Hymn of Death'.

The two-part TV series tell the tragic love story of Yoon Sim-duk, the first soprano singer of the Joseon Dynasty, and her lover, genius composer Kim Woo-jin.

The well-known story of the two late artists has also been adapted into a film and a musical as well, and producer Park Soo-jin of 'While You Were Sleeping' will be taking charge of the drama version's production.
Lee Jong SukAs Lee Jong Suk joins the drama as the male lead character Kim Woo-jin, this will be their second project together.

The broadcast date of 'Hymn of Death' has not been decided yet. Stay tuned for updates!

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
