[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Receive Military Training Starting March 15
[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Receive Military Training Starting March 15

작성 2018.03.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Receive Military Training Starting March 15
Actor Lee Minho, currently serving his mandatory military duties as a public service worker, will join the training center located in Nonsan, South Chungcheong-do.

On March 11, a source from the entertainment industry stated that Lee Minho will join the training center in Nonsan for the four-week of basic training on March 15.

Lee Minho is currently serving as a public service worker at Gangnam-gu Office for his mandatory military duties since May last year.Lee MinhoAfter the four-week of training, Lee Minho will return to Gangnam-gu Office and service the rest of his duties.

Lee Minho had a car accident in 2006, and the pain and side effects of the accident still remain twelve years after the incident.

Moreover, another car accident during the time he was in the SBS drama 'City Hunter' also affected him to be assigned as a public service worker for the mandatory military duty.Lee MinhoDebuted in 2006, Lee Minho became one of the most representative actors in Korea with the renowned works such as 'Boys over Flowers', 'The Heirs', and 'Legend of the Sea'.  

Lee Minho is expected to be discharged from the military duties in 2019.

(Credit= 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
