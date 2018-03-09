[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo to Host a New Program 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life'!

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo will reveal her secrets behind her gorgeous looks on a new beauty program as the host.On March 7, Song Ji-hyo's management agency My Company officially stated that Song Ji Hyo has been confirmed to host OnStyle's new beauty show 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life'.Following the announcement, the production company My Contents said, "Through the new show, we wish to share beauty tips and make-up products by carrying out special missions. The host and guests will actually go out and try on different products outside the studio. That way, we believe the viewers will feel more involved and have fun watching it."Song Ji-hyo also gave her thoughts on being the host of a beauty program.She said, "I'm so glad that I'll be hosting 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' as it's the area that I have always been interested in. Moreover, I think it's interesting that I'm able to interact with the audience differently to usual beauty programs by introducing products that I discovered while filming the show."She continued, "I will try my best to make this show that provides unconventional kind of entertainment and it becomes a show that is easy to watch for everyone all around the world."Recently, Song Ji-hyo even won 'The K-beauty Muse' title at a beauty festival 'Get It Beauty-con'.'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' is scheduled to air its first episode on April 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'My Company' Official Website)(SBS Star)