[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook and Suzy Fall in Love!
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook and Suzy Fall in Love!

작성 2018.03.09 09:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook and Suzy Fall in Love!
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and actress/singer Suzy admitted that they are in a relationship.

Earlier on March 9, a news outlet spotted Lee Dong Wook and Suzy on a date at Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
Lee Dong Wook, SuzyAccording to the report, Lee Dong Wook and Suzy were very cautious of their surroundings, but could not hide their affection for each other.
Lee Dong Wook, SuzyA source from the entertainment industry claimed that Lee Dong Wook was attracted to Suzy's cool personality.

Suzy had also named Lee Dong Wook as her ideal type before, when she made appearance on SBS' variety show 'Strong Heart'.
Lee Dong Wook, SuzyShortly after the report, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment and Lee Dong Wook's King Kong by Starship have both admitted the relationship.

(Credit= 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star) 
