[SBS Star] RAIN and Lee Dong Gun Reveal to Be in Conflict with Each Other?
[SBS Star] RAIN and Lee Dong Gun Reveal to Be in Conflict with Each Other?

On March 6, Korean actors RAIN and Lee Dong Gun confirmed their roles in a new drama 'Sketch'.

The two will work together in a drama for the first time in 15 years since RAIN's first-ever drama 'Sang-doo! Let's Go to School' in 2003.

'Sketch' is an action and romantic drama, and the story depicts the fate and love of people who fight to change the future that has been already decided.
Lee Dong Gun and RainRAIN will be playing the role of an ace investigator in the Violent Crimes Division 'Kang Dong Su', and Lee Dong Gun will play a Special Forces soldier 'Kim Do Jin', who confronts 'Kang Dong Su' while planning to take his revenge on the murderer of his pregnant wife.
Lee Dong Gun and RainThe production crew of 'Sketch' noted, "The two talented actors have built their strong acting career by acting in various genres of films and dramas up until this moment. They are now in their late 30s, and you will be able to see their maturity and manliness through this drama."
Lee Dong Gun and RainAs this would be RAIN's return in a drama in two years, and the first drama for Lee Dong Gun after welcoming a baby girl to his family last December, many are excited to check out their new drama.

'Sketch' is set to air its first episode in May on JTBC.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'officialleedonggun' 'raincompanyrain' Facebook, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)    
