SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Shows Who the 'BOSS' Is!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Shows Who the 'BOSS' Is!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.02 17:19 조회 재생수13
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Shows Who the BOSS Is!
K-pop boy group NCT kicked off its special project of the year 'NCT 2018' with NCT U's 'BOSS'.

On February 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT U performed to its latest song 'BOSS'.

'BOSS' by NCT U is the first track of the NCT's album that is planned to come out on March 14.

It is a dynamic, electro-hip hop track about being leaders, and features lyrics written by its members MARK and TAEYONG.

Unlike the group's casual clothing worn during its performances in the past, the members appeared on the stage with a sleek uniform-like outfit this time that highlighted their manliness.

The performance of 'BOSS' is so fascinating that nobody can only watch it once.

NCT U
NCT debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment, and the group is currently comprised of three subunits―NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM.

Recently, NCT added three new members―LUCAS, JUNGWOO and KUN to the group, bringing the total number of members to 18.

See if you agree on NCT U being the 'BOSS'!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호