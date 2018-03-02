[SBS Star] T.O.P Bids Farewell to G-DRAGON Just Before His Enlistment

On March 2, a close friend of BIGBANG shared photos of G-DRAGON and T.O.P taken just before G-DRAGON's enlistment.
In the photos, T.O.P posed in front of the camera with G-DRAGON, and the two friends tightly hugged each other to say goodbye.
Other than photos of the two members, the friend also shared a photo of T.O.P's farewell gift to G-DRAGON.
The gift was a bottle of wine, produced in G-DRAGON's birth year 1988, with T.O.P's handwritten message.
He wrote, "To the dongsaeng(younger friend) I love, Ji Yong(G-DRAGON's given name), please take care of your health and come back safely. I love you so much."
Meanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27 as an active-duty soldier, and T.O.P is currently serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker.
Both are expected to be discharged from their mandatory duties in 2019.
(Credit= 'phillip_paradise' Instagram)
