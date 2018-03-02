[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Spotted at a 'PC Room' During His Vacation

In the midst of his military service, actor Kim Soo Hyun was spotted enjoying his short vacation at a PC room!On March 1, a photo of Kim Soo Hyun playing games at a PC room went viral online.PC room is a place where you can enjoy games with bunch of other gamers and snacks.In the photo, Kim Soo Hyun seems to focus on his game with his military uniform jacket hanging on the back of his chair.Kim Soo Hyun enlisted in the military back in October 2017, and he recently received his first vacation since the enlistment.After serving the army's first division reconnaissance force as an active-duty soldier, he is expected to be discharged on July 22, 2019.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)