[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Are Ready to Tell Us a Love Story
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Are Ready to Tell Us a Love Story

작성 2018.02.28 16:32
The sweetest photos of Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin are making the fans' anticipation get higher for their upcoming drama JTBC 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food (literal title)'.

On February 27, 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' released photos of the two main cast having a meal together.

In the photos, Jung Hae In looks at Son Ye-jin with eyes full of love, and Son Ye-jin smiles happily at a restaurant.

Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin
Even though the two are simply enjoying their meal in the photos, they are making the fans' heart beat fast, as they already seem like the perfect couple.

Jung Hae In's role 'Seo Joon-hee' is a character designer at a game company, who just returned to Korea after three years of working abroad.

Since he was satisfied with his life outside of Korea, he originally was unwilling to return to Korea.

However, everything changes when he meets 'Yoon Jin-ah (Son Ye-jin)'.

Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin
Not only 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' will be the first time for Jung Hae In to play the lead role in a romance drama, but it is also their first time working with each other.

It is making fans wonder how Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin would illustrate a romantic love story in their new drama.

During the interview with one media outlet, Son Ye-jin complimented Jung Hae In, "Jung Hae In is mature for his age, and he is polite."

As for the role her character, she said, "I was able to fit right into the role of Jin-ah. I was able to express her feelings well from the beginning, since they felt natural."

Jung Hae In spoke about his new experience, "I feel comfortable during the filming, because Son Ye-jin treated me so well from the first time I met her. Son Ye-jin and I both laugh very easily, so I'm having a blast shooting for this drama."

Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin
Previously, the production crew of the drama commented on their great chemistry, "Our drama set is always filled with the scent of romance."

'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' is scheduled to air its first episode in March after the end of 'Misty'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Drama House, Contents K/SBS funE, 'OfficialFNCActor' Facebook, 'msteam' Official Website)

(SBS Star)         
