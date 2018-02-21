SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO' to Its Unstoppable Popularity Scenario!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO' to Its Unstoppable Popularity Scenario!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.21 17:41 조회 재생수8
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKONs LOVE SCENARIO to Its Unstoppable Popularity Scenario!
K-pop boy band iKON won first place at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On February 18, 'Inkigayo' introduced three competitive candidates for the artist of the week.

For the candidates, Red Velvet, iKON, and MOMOLAND were called.iKONiKONIn the end of the show, iKON took the crown for the week.

iKON seemed very impressed with the result. The members said, "We really wanted to give a message after we win first place. We will just run forward like a crazy horse."

iKON's title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' for its second full album 'Return', released on January 25, is based on the special love story with warm farewell.iKONThe lyrics with innocence and honesty of young boys further change iKON's image from the mischievous, naughty boys to mature men.

'LOVE SCENARIO' still tops the major music charts in Korea since it has been released, and iKON champions the chart for 28 days in a row, leaving remarkable records.

Check out iKON's mesmerizing stage of 'LOVE SCENARIO' at 'Inkigayo'!


(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호