[SBS Star] Why Song Joong Ki Quit Being a Short Track Speed Skater

Korean actor Song Joong Ki's story of the past as a short track speed skater has been revealed.On February 19 episode of CHANNEL A's variety show 'I Know by Hearsay Show (literal title)' featured a story of Song Joong Ki as a short track speed skater before he became an actor.One reporter on the show told a story, "Song Joong Ki used to be a short track speed skater since the first grade of elementary school. He was a skater for about 12 years, and he was very talented. He even took part in the National Sports Festival three times in the past as a member of the regional team of Daejeon―his hometown."One of the critics of popular culture on the show continued, "He did quit being a short track speed skater due to an injury, but it's also because he matured earlier than others. At the time, there were a lot of conflicts between short track teams in order to acquire influence. There was this ongoing factional dispute as well, which was a widespread public controversy then. Things were looking quite ugly as short track matches were what Koreans had the highest hopes for the gold medals."He added, "Song Joong Ki realized that not only it is difficult to be selected as a member of the national team as a short track speed skater, but also he knew that his talent was not the sole requirement to become a member of the national team. So, he entirely gave up on doing sports and devoted himself to his studies. He then got into one of the top universities in Korea―Sungkyunkwan University, majoring in Business Studies."Song Joong Ki was known to be a rising short track speed skater, but he had to stop skating mainly due to a serious ankle injury.After his debut as an actor in 2008 in the movie 'Ssang-hwa-jeom'(2008), he once mentioned about his past as a short track speed skater during an interview with one media outlet.The actor said, "I cried so much when I quit short track speed skating. I had a really hard time then."In 2009, Song Joong Ki played a role of a gold medalist short track speed skater on MBC's drama 'Triple' and showed off his skating skills.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki married actress Song Hye Kyo last October, who he met during the shooting of the popular 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun'.The couple has been frequently spotted together after their marriage, sending a message to fans that they are happily married to each other.(Lee Narin, Credit= CHANNEL A 'I Know by Hearsay Show', 'sidushq' Official Website)(SBS Star)