[SBS Star] BTS to Celebrate J-HOPE's Birthday with a Hilarious Photo!
작성 2018.02.20
K-pop boy band BTS released several photos on its official social media account to celebrate the member's birthday.BTSOn February 18, the members of BTS posted various photos on its account to celebrate J-HOPE's 25th birthday.BTSBTSBTSBTSAlthough the photos uploaded by the members seemed ordinary, one of them was remarkably different.

It was the one posted by JIN.BTSWith the comment saying, "Happy Birthday, my HOPE. I've been waiting for a year to post this photo.", JIN uploaded a hilarious photo of J-HOPE wearing fluffy hat and small circular glasses.

J-HOPE's shy facial expression behind the small glasses accentuate his calm personality.

JIN's photo of J-HOPE soon garnered attention from the public and the members as well.

JIMIN, one of the members of BTS, soon reacted to the post with the sound of uncontrollable laughter.BTSHe burst into laughter and said, "Please someone protect our HOPE hyung. I am literally laughing out loud, so I am commenting on this post."

The fans of BTS also responded to the photo just like JIMIN.

They commented, "Oh boy, I can see the real friendship of the members.", "It will be an unforgettable memory for J-HOPE", "We cheer for the everlasting friendship of you two", and many more.BTSMeanwhile, BTS was on the cover page of the Billboard magazine with the launch of its own section on the website of Billboard.

▶ [SBS Star] Groundbreaking News: BTS Gets Its Own Section on Billboard!

Its album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', released on September 2017, is also still staying on 'Billboard 200' with the rank of 71 for 18 weeks in a row that leaves impressive records as an artist.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'Billboard' Official Website)

(SBS Star)    
