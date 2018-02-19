SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Groundbreaking News: BTS Gets Its Own Section on Billboard!
[SBS Star] Groundbreaking News: BTS Gets Its Own Section on Billboard!

작성 2018.02.19 17:58
The popularity of K-pop boy band BTS is unstoppable, and it is shown by the Billboard's remarkable decision.

On February 15 EST, Billboard officially announced through its social media account that BTS was on the cover page of its magazine.BTSSince the group is consisted of seven members, there were eight versions of the cover in total, including the group photo.

With the background of Korean traditional houses (Hanok), the individual members filled the cover page.BTSBTSBTSBTSAfter four hours since the magazine was published, the record reached 17,000 books sold. Right now, the magazine is out of stock.

Moreover, Billboard announced that due to BTS' ceaselessly increasing popularity, it has decided to launch the own category of BTS on its official website.BTS BillboardIf people go to the homepage of Billboard, they are able to see the section of BTS on the left side of the page right away.

Korean fans of BTS reacted to Billboard's noteworthy decision by saying, "This is actually legit", "We're so proud of BTS", "BTS escalates the national status", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS' album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', released on September 2017, is still staying on 'Billboard 200' with the rank of 71.

The album has been on the chart for 18 weeks in a row, and is still leaving impressive records.

(Credit= Online Community, 'Billboard' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
