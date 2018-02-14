[SBS Star] G-DRAGON to Enlist in the Military on February 27

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON's enlistment date has been confirmed.On February 14, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding G-DRAGON's military enlistment.The agency stated, "G-DRAGON will start is mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier on the 27 of February. In order not to cause exploding crowd, he will enlist in the military without any official farewell event with fans."Previously, YG Entertainment denied the rumors that G-DRAGON purposely postpone his enlistment, saying, "G-DRAGON and TAEYANG will both serve the country as an active-duty soldier soon. Both of them are expected to follow the legal procedure."Back in December 2017, BIGBANG delivered its goodbyes to fans through 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' concert, which was the last concert before the members' military enlistment.(Credit= 'gdragon' 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)