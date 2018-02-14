SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Over 2 Million K-pop Fans Pick Prettiest Official Light Sticks
[SBS Star] Over 2 Million K-pop Fans Pick Prettiest Official Light Sticks

작성 2018.02.14
When K-pop fans attend concerts or fan meetings, there is a must-have item that they need to take with them―an official light stick.

Fans turn on the light stick and wave it during the performance to show support to their favorite K-pop singers/groups.

During joint concerts with other K-pop artists, singers can easily spot their fans as the shape and colors of official light sticks are very distinct.

On the other hand, the artists can feel a sense of pride when they see the stadium filled with their official light sticks all lit up in official colors during their own concerts.

Last year, over 2 million Korean K-pop fans voted on the prettiest official light sticks on 'My Rank'.
Official Light Sticks
K-pop boy groups BIGBANG and SEVENTEEN have won the first and second place by an overwhelmingly majority―each over 30 percent.

After them, boy group BTS ranked third, followed by MAMAMOO, the only girl group that made it on to the top five list.

The fifth one was BTOB, and the five groups after BTOB were EXO, APINK, INFINITE, VIXX and iKON.

Here are the five official light sticks considered the most beautiful, chosen by over 2 million K-pop fans in Korea.

1. BIGBANG (BANG BONG)

Official Light SticksOfficial Light Sticks
2. SEVENTEEN (CARAT BONG)

Official Light SticksOfficial Light Sticks
3. BTS (A.R.M.Y BOMB)

Official Light SticksOfficial Light Sticks
4. MAMAMOO (MOOMOO BONG)

Official Light SticksOfficial Light Sticks
5. BTOB (TRUMPET BONG)

Official Light SticksOfficial Light Sticks
(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'myrank' 'ygeshop' 'btsofficialshop' 'bizent' 'cubee' Official Website)

(SBS Star)          
